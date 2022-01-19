Varun Dhawan reaches for the funeral of his driver Manoj; PICS
In the pictures, we can see Varun Dhawan getting down from his car and heading inside for the funeral. He is completely heartbroken and his emotional note for Manoj on Instagram in the morning is proof of it. A while back we saw Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan outside Lilavati hospital where Manoj’s family had arrived. Rohit seems to be consoling his family and in the pictures, he can be seen hugging a boy who seems to be Manoj’s son.
Take a look:
Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj had a long association with the actor and the entire Dhawan family. Manoj apparently had been working for Dhawan's for many years and he was now working as Varun’s personal driver. It is said that Manoj was with the Dhawan's for more than 15 years and before VD made his debut, he was with David Dhawan. The 40-year-old driver breathed his last at 5.30 pm in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after he experienced chest pain and after that, he passed away.
