Varun Dhawan reaches for the funeral of his driver Manoj; PICS

It is a tough time for Varun Dhawan and his family as they have lost their driver Manoj who has been working for them for quite a long time now. Pinkvilla exclusively told you that when Varun was shooting at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai, his driver Manoj experienced chest pain following which VD rushed him to Lilavati hospital. Reportedly, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and he breathed his last in the hospital. Varun was present at the hospital the entire time and now the actor has arrived for the funeral of his late driver.

In the pictures, we can see Varun Dhawan getting down from his car and heading inside for the funeral. He is completely heartbroken and his emotional note for Manoj on Instagram in the morning is proof of it. A while back we saw Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan outside Lilavati hospital where Manoj’s family had arrived. Rohit seems to be consoling his family and in the pictures, he can be seen hugging a boy who seems to be Manoj’s son.