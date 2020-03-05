Varun Dhawan REACTS to Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele being shelved with a heartfelt message; Check it out

Varun Dhawan, who was supposed to collaborate with Shashank Khaitan in Mr Lele, reacted to the indefinite postponement of the project.

fans got a heartbreaking news today after his upcoming movie Mr Lele was postponed indefinitely. The movie was supposed to star Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar opposite Varun and was expected to release on January 1 next year. The announcement was made by director Shashank Khaitan on social media. Explaining the decision, Shashank sated that scheduling Mr Lele turned out to be a tough process and the dates of the team weren’t falling into place. As a result, the movie was out on the back burner.

The filmmaker also asserted that he will collaborate with Varun as “collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life.” While the reported left Varun’s fans disappointment, the announcement received a mixed response from the fans. And now the Street Dancer 3D has also reacted to the big announcement and looks like he isn’t happy with the development. Re-sharing Shashank’s post, Varun wrote, “कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon....” (No one asks when you started walking, they only want to know when you reached. Soon...)

Check out Varun Dhawan’s reaction to Mr Lele getting shelved indefinitely:

कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon.... https://t.co/AxbdDdxtwx — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2020

As of now, Varun is looking forward to the release of his much talked about Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 release Coolie No 1. The media reports also suggested that Varun and Sara will also be recreating Govinda’s popular track ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ in the movie. Coolie No 1 is slated to release in May 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Read More