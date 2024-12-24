Varun Dhawan reacts to criticism over ‘chhedam-chaadi’ with Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani: ‘That’s just my nature…’

Varun Dhawan's energetic nature, playful personality, and candid attitude during interviews are often loved by netizens, but some believe he crosses a line. Recently, the actor shared his reaction to allegations by a few netizens that he behaves inappropriately with his female co-stars, including Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt, based on some viral clips circulating on the internet. He explained that it’s part of his personality and such moments are often planned, while assuring that he never crosses a line with them.

In a new interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Varun Dhawan addressed viral clips that showcased him giving an impromptu kiss on Kiara's cheek during a photoshoot and touching Alia's belly during a live event. When these videos went viral, they sparked online debates on whether he was crossing a line with them. However, the actor dismissed these allegations and mentioned that it was harmless fun.

The Bhediya actor explained that he is playful with his co-stars in a happy and friendly space. He noted that he behaves the same way with both male and female co-stars, saying, "Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman… I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that."

Varun clarified that the kiss with Kiara Advani during the photoshoot was a pre-planned moment with the actress. He thanked the interviewer for giving him the opportunity to clear the air. "It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that," Dhawan explained.

When asked why the actress looked surprised in the clip, he complimented her acting skills and stated that he would admit if the moment had not been planned, but in that case, it was. In the same context, Varun discussed an unplanned incident during a promotion for their film JugJugg Jeeyo.

He recalled playfully trying to push Kiara into a pool by grabbing her waist. In the video, Advani was heard asking him to stop, and the actor admitted it was an unplanned moment. Dhawan confessed that he did it on purpose. He said, "That I did on purpose. It was all in good fun. It wasn’t planned. That’s just my nature, I guess."

On the other hand, he also shared his perspective on the video of him touching Alia Bhatt 's belly during a live event, which some netizens had criticized as inappropriate. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actor remarked that it was done in fun and that he and Alia are good friends, so it wasn’t about crossing a line.

For those unaware, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut together in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, and since then, they have formed a successful on-screen pairing in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania , Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank.

