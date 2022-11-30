Varun Dhawan recalls Ajay Devgn's advice after his first flop film; Calls him 'MS Dhoni of actors'

Varun Dhawan is on cloud nine currently as his latest film, Bhediya is doing well at the box office and has also been receiving a positive response from the audience. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal among others in pivotal roles. The Amar Kaushik directorial is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. Meanwhile, Varun's Bhediya faced stiff competition from Ajay Devgn's crime thriller, Drishyam 2. Now, the Student Of The Year actor talked about it and called Devgn a 'rockstar.' 'Ajay Devgn is the MS Dhoni of actors': Varun Dhawan

Varun said that he has always admired Ajay and is in awe of how he takes success and failures in his stride. The Coolie No. 1 actor also stated that he was the first person to call him when he had his first flop (October). Varun said that he liked the way he handles his career, and his expression remains the same. Calling him the 'MS Dhoni of actors,' the actor said that Ajay is so encouraging to youngsters. "I have to say this about him when I had a string of hits and one film didn’t work, he was the first person to call me up and asked how am I doing," said Dhawan.

“I told him this is the first time (my film has not worked) and he told me, ‘It doesn’t matter, people love you, you are here to stay. It is part and parcel, keep moving on.’ He is an actor I really admire,” said the Main Tera Hero actor. Varun Dhawan's work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Next, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor will star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.

