Varun Dhawan recalls an incident when his 'crush' Sania Mirza's mother scolded him; Here's what happened

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal among others. Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. The comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in 2D and 3D.

Now, during the promotions of Bhediya, in a recent interview with Curly Tales, he was asked about his first paycheque and he shared an incident with Sania Mirza and her mother Nasima Mirza. He said: "I was working for Mad Productions, Mukul Anand's team and I was working on an ad that featured Sania Mirza. We had to get 300 shoes. I went to Linking Road and rented 300 shoes. I had this huge crush on Sania Mirza at the time. She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple."

Further, he added that when he returned with the apples for Sania, and his hands were trembling as he tried to give the apples to Sania's mother and she thought that he was cracked. "She asked who told you to bring this apple?' Luckily she came and said I want the apple. I got like ₹5000 for it, to get the shoes, and also maybe the apple," Dhawan added. Kriti hilariously laughed at him and asked if he got 5000 to get apples for Sania.

Varun Dhawan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Next, the actor will star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.