Varun Dhawan recalls ‘scary’ fan interaction where 'wife of a very powerful man’ entered his home; ‘she thought I was going to leave my family…’

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and has gained massive popularity in the last decade. Recently, the actor opened up about some scary fan interactions, including one situation where the wife of a powerful man barged into his home because she was catfished by someone and believed he was going to leave his home and family to be with her.

In a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Varun Dhawan , who is busy promoting his upcoming film, shared some weird fan interactions he has encountered during his career.

He revealed that once, a woman was catfished by someone pretending to be him who made her believe that he would leave his family for her. "That lady was the wife of a very powerful man. I can't say what position… but a very powerful man, and she was being catfished. Someone was talking to her using my name," Dhawan recalled.

The scary part was that she knew everything about his home in detail and arrived with a few people. As the situation escalated, the actor had to involve the police. He added, "She thought I would leave my family for her. She came with someone, and it became a family thing. Female constables had to be called, and they handled it."

The Bhediya actor went on to mention that he has had his fair share of troubling fan encounters, including incidents where he was forcibly kissed or touched inappropriately. He noted that some fans ran away from their homes and stayed for a few nights on beaches, where police had to get involved in the cases.

He recounted another incident that took place while he was shooting in Dwarka for his film October, where an elderly woman scolded him in a crowd of 1,000 people to get pictures clicked with him. Dhawan also noted that he had been kissed without his consent and admitted that he wasn't comfortable with it and felt violated.

However, such incidents have made him empathize with the harassment faced by women. Varun shared, "I feel bad for the women because I straightaway put myself in their position. If this is happening with me, it must be worse with them."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 , Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, and No Entry 2, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

