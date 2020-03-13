Varun Dhawan rehearsing to Sab Badiya song in THIS video will make you want to put on your dance shoes; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Varun Dhawan, who has won hearts with his dance moves in several movies, has once again left us in awe in this video from the rehearsals of the song Sab Badiya.

is one of the most talented actors in the industry. Not has he carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess but has also won a million of hearts with his dancing skills. The Judwaa 2 actor is often seen flaunting his impeccable dance moves on the big screen which leave us awestruck. In fact, Varun is often touted to be the uncrowned dancing sensation of the industry. Interestingly, while it is always a delight to watch Varun showing his dance moves in the movies, the rehearsals of this songs are also a treat for the sore eyes.

And today we have got our hands on one of the rehearsal videos of Varun Dhawan wherein he was seen practising his steps on the song Sab Badiya from the 2018 release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. In the video, the Street Dancer 3D star looked dapper in his all black attire as he grooved to the song with two choreographers. The trio was not only enjoying dancing on the song but was also seen having a lot of fun during the rehearsals.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s rehearsals for the song Sab Badiya:

As of now, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie happens to be the remake of 1995 release Coolie No 1 wherein Varun and Sara will be stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s shoes respectively. In fact, the media reports also suggested that the duo will also be seen in recreating the popular track Husn Hai Suhana for the movie. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 will be releasing on May 1, 2020.

