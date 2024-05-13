Varun Dhawan reminds fans 'aaj May 13 hai'; his EPIC reminder with Kalank-Alia Bhatt connection will crack you up

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank may not have fared well at the box office but the songs, the plot, and some scenes from the film are etched in the hearts of the fans. Well, one of the songs that became quite popular was the title track.

Several memes have been created on the part where the lyrics go ‘main tera’ quite a lot many times. Well, today is May 13 and in his latest Instagram story, the actor jumped on the May 13 bandwagon too and made fun of this part of the song as ‘main tera’ sounds like May 13.

Varun Dhawan shared a clip of Kalank’s title track

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan shared a clip posted by a popular music streaming app. The clip features him and Alia Bhatt from the movie Kalank and the song which plays in the background is the title track of the film.

The chunk that he shared in his story has only the ‘main tera’ part. Sharing this video, the Baby John actor wrote, “haan haan aaj May 13 hain.”

Check out the post:

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan has the most exciting line-up of films. He will next be seen in Baby John, the action thriller which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav star in pivotal roles. The actor has been dropping BTS pictures from the sets and we bet fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

Apart from this, Varun is currently shooting for the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which marks his reunion with Janhvi Kapoor after Bawaal. The love story is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. It will arrive in cinemas in 2025.

On the personal front, Varun is all set to embrace parenthood. His wife Natasha Dalal is pregnant with their first child and she is due sometime soon. The star wife recently had her baby shower which was attended by a lot of close friends and family members.