Varun Dhawan reminisces the good days with his ABCD 2 team as he shares a throwback picture with them

Varun Dhawan treated fan s with a throwback picture with his ABCD 2 team where the actor is all smiles as he poses with the gang of boys.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown. From sharing his lockdown playlist to throwback pictures, the actor has his social media game on point. Recently, Varun wished his October co-star Banita Sandhu on her birthday. Sharing a still from the movie, the actor wrote, "Happy bday @banitasandhu so proud of ya.”

On Tuesday, it looked like the actor who has been at home for almost 3 months is missing his B-Town friends. The Student Of The Year actor had shared a picture with his ABCD 2 boy gang on his Instagram story. In the photo shared, we can see Varun donning a white ganji and a cap on his head is all excited to pose with his team who are also happy to strike for a perfect pose on the camera. Sharing the picture, the Street Dancer 3D actor captioned it as "BEFORE".

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan pens a special birthday note for October co star Banita Sandhu; Says ‘proud of ya’)

Recently, on International Yoga Day, Varun treated fans with a few pictures of him performing Yoga. He wrote, "@jogmihir #balance #yoga." Infact, on Tuesday to Varun shared a picture of him doing a yoga pose. Looks like the actor is loving doing yoga and has been sharing about the same on social media.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

Check out Varun Dhawan's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×