Varun Dhawan returns from Poland after wrapping up Bawaal, poses with fans as he gets spotted at the airport

Varun Dhawan, who has been away from India for the past couple of weeks for the shooting of his upcoming movie Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor has now finally returned from Poland after wrapping up the last schedule of the film. It is one of the most-anticipated movies and Bawaal also marks Janhvi and Varun's first on-screen collaboration together. The movie was announced in April, this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

A few hours back, the paparazzi spotted Varun Dhawan at the airport as he landed in the city. The Student Of The Year actor was seen sporting navy blue sweatpants and wore a basic black T-shirt. He also added a varsity jacket and a pair of black sunglasses to complete his look. Some fans also spotted him at the airport and wanted to click pictures with Varun and he obliged. Meanwhile, Bawaal is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

Check out Varun Dhawan's PICS:

On Monday, Varun wrapped up Bawaal and announced it on his social media handle, he shared a video as he signed off in 'Ajju Bhaiyya Style.' While the cast and crew gave a big shout-out to Bawaal, the lead actor was seen saying to meet in the theaters on 7th April. He captioned the post: "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April ko #SajidNadiadwala’s #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22." Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bawaal is Varun Dhawan's highest-budget film from production value.

Apart from Bawaal, Varun will star in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film, Bhediya, and will also be reuniting with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan wraps up the last schedule of Bawaal in 'Ajju Bhaiyya Style' in Poland; WATCH