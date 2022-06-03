Varun Dhawan REVEALS the current love of his life and it is not Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan broke a million hearts when he married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The couple, who were dating each other for years, took the plunge in a private ceremony in 2021. And while Varun prefers keeping his personal life under the wraps, he is often seen sharing adorable pics with Natasha which are a treat for the fans. The two are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and we just love them. But surprise, surprise, in a recent interview, Varun revealed the current love of his life and it is not Natasha Dalal. Nonetheless, this new someone is just too cute!

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Varun confessed that the current love of his life is his adorable beagle named Joey. He said, “He has taken over my life completely, but I love my wife as well.” He also adorable dodged the questions about the ‘crazy’ things his wife and he are up to.

Moreover, he sweetly expressed that he is learning all the time from his mother, his wife, and his niece. “One thing my parents have taught me is that there is no substitute for hard work,” he emphasized. He added that a person has to shut down all the noise at some point and just concentrate on the legacy that they want to create.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, JugJugg Jeeyo. JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to make its grand theatrical release on June 24. Apart from Varun, the movie also has Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. Currently, the ensemble cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie.

Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo’s Varun Dhawan reveals the secret to his happy marriage to Natasha Dalal; WATCH