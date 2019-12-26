Varun Dhawan REVEALS he had a huge crush on his Street Dancer 3D co star Shraddha Kapoor; See pics

A few days back, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted on the sets of Dance Plus season 5 to promote their movie Street Dancer 3D.

The trailer of , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D was released a few days back. Fans have been going gaga over the trailer. A few days back, Varun and Shraddha were spotted on the sets of Dance Plus season 5 to promote their movie Street Dancer 3D. The actors, judges, contestants had a gala time on the episode. Recently a video from the show has gone viral. In the video, Varun Dhawan reveals that he had a big crush on his co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

The Coolie No 1 actor said, "Seeing these people I recalled a matter from the past; there was once a time when I too had a crush on Shraddha. For many she is Aarohi, she is Vini or Inaayat, but for me she is Shraddha. For a long time, I have been wanting to give her flowers which I couldn’t do so far, so I will do it today.” Then the actor slides in his knees and goes to Shraddha to give her a flower. But unfortunately, the flower brokes and falls down. Everyone starts laughing looking at this but Shraddha who is shedding tears on hearing Varun's love for her hugs Varun Dhawan.

Check out the pictures here:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, it has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USP’s of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot.

Credits :Hindustan Times

