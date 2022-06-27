Varun Dhawan REVEALS he had a real fight with Kiara Advani before filming fight sequence in JugJugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, being a family entertainer is emerging as a favourite amongst the audience. Meanwhile, as the trailer shows that there is a fight sequence between Varun and Kiara - who play Kukkoo and Naina in the film. Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan has revealed that they fought in real as well before filming the scene and that Kiara had called him chauvinistic.

Varun Dhawan revealed, “I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene genuinely. Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view. I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic’ How’s that chauvinistic? Your brother and father think the same way. Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood.”

JugJugg Jeeyo is a romantic dramedy which will present a unique point of view about love and will be coming with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the Raj Mehta directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film released on June 24.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya featuring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s super-hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Her upcoming projects include RC-15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.