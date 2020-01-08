Varun Dhawan REVEALS he put his body through hell for Street Dancer 3D: Training with dancers is difficult

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Street Dancer 3D. In a recent chat, Varun opened up about training for Street Dancer 3D with professional dancers and how he had to work very hard for this dance film.

After having danced to the tunes of Remo D’Souza in ABCD 2 with , began his journey for Street Dancer 3D a long ago. The trailer of Street Dancer 3D showcases Varun and Shraddha pulling off some cool stunts and burning up the dance floor with street-style moves. However, to perfect the moves, Varun and Shraddha had to work very hard both on the dance floor and off it. In a recent chat, the Street Dancer 3D star opened up about training for the film.

Varun spoke to Mid-Day about his routine on and off the dance floor to get ready for Street Dancer 3D. Varun shared that he and Shraddha didn’t get any hand holding while prepping for the sequel and had to pick up the steps while practicing with professional dancers, that too quickly. The Street Dancer 3D actor shared that he would practice for 7 hours and weight train for 60 to 90 minutes to target his legs as he had to do stunts and professional dance moves.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan on JNU Violence: I hope those involved in this incident get severe punishment as soon as possible)

On his training for Street Dancer 3D, Varun said, “Living this active lifestyle, I feel like I've become five years younger. I'm 32, so doing this is not easy. But, I also have a lot of energy which finds an outlet through a film like this one. Since I am not a professional dancer, training with those who are is certainly difficult. While training for our last film, ABCD 2, Shraddha and I were given a little extra hand-holding. But, for this film, from day one, we were not given attention. We were told to rehearse with the team, so that the speed at which we pick up steps improves. Given that we're doing street hip-hop, and new school, the movements are fast. So learning them fast was important.”

Meanwhile, Varun also watched his diet and trained at the gym for dance moves and stunts. The Street Dancer 3D star revealed that the film has several stunts which have been choreographed by professional dance crews from the US, UK and other parts. However, he shared that India is leading the dance revolution as the crew members of V Unbeatables have performed with them in the film. Street Dancer 3D also stars King of Dance, Prabhudheva. Varun shook a leg with him in Muqabla and was elated. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Read More