Varun Dhawan reveals he still feels like a 'newcomer' after being in Bollywood for 10 years; Here's why
Varun Dhawan, who made his debut in the film industry with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, recently revealed that he still feels like a newcomer in Bollywood.
Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Bhediya and will be reuniting with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik.
Varun Dhawan on feeling like a newcomer
Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Varun revealed that even after completing 10 years in the film industry, he still feels like a 'newcomer.' He added: "Especially with Bhediya and Bawaal coming up. In the post-pandemic period, I feel we are starting all over again." Further, Coolie No 1 actor also expressed his love for his craft and said that he has realised that what he loves most is 'actually just acting.'
The actor also talked about how challenges at work, help him become more grateful. "It is good to be reminded of why you love working. It’s like a love story. And you have to keep falling back in love with yourself and your work."
About Bhediya
Meanwhile, Bhediya is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. The film will release in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D. In the film, Varun Dhawan will be playing the role of Bhaskar, who turns into a werewolf in Arunachal Pradesh and creates mayhem, while Kriti Sanon essays the character of Dr. Anika.
Varun Dhawan work front
On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film was released in June of this year. It also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Next, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor will star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.
