Varun Dhawan reveals he still feels like a 'newcomer' after being in Bollywood for 10 years; Here's why

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Bhediya and will be reuniting with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Varun revealed that even after completing 10 years in the film industry, he still feels like a 'newcomer.' He added: "Especially with Bhediya and Bawaal coming up. In the post-pandemic period, I feel we are starting all over again." Further, Coolie No 1 actor also expressed his love for his craft and said that he has realised that what he loves most is 'actually just acting.'

The actor also talked about how challenges at work, help him become more grateful. "It is good to be reminded of why you love working. It’s like a love story. And you have to keep falling back in love with yourself and your work."