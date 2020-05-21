Varun Dhawan REVEALS he ‘trains’ on love songs amid lockdown and fans love the ‘First Class’ idea

Varun Dhawan reveals that he trains and works out on love songs amid lockdown; Take a look

Ever since the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actors have been in quarantine, and since they can’t step out to hit the gym, they have literally, turned their houses into gyms. From , , Sara Ali Khan, to others, a host of B-town stars have been working out and , too, has been rigorously working out and also, sharing his quarantine workout playlist with his fans on social media. For starters, Varun revealed that he listens to songs while working out at night at home and yesterday, Varun, yet again, shared an updated workout playlist with his fans as he revealed that he listens to romantic songs while working out at home.

Yes, this Kalank actor took to his Instagram story to share a snapshot of his phone playing the song 'My Heart Will Go On' from the movie Titanic, and alongside, Varun wrote, “Who trains on love songs me in the lockdown" along with a yellow heart emoji. Well, well, working out on love songs isn’t a bad idea, isn’t it? Now on girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s birthday, Varun Dhawan posted a photo with Natasha to wish her on the occasion and it so happened that a fan commented on the photo of Varun and Natasha asking Varun to plan for a baby with Natasha, who would be born on March 3. The user wrote, "My brother shares a birth date with you, and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It's on the 3rd of March. Plan accordingly." Despite the fan being rather demanding, Varun sweetly responded with, "hahaha".

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite , and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and although the film was to release in May 2020, however due to the pandemic, the films’ release has been pushed.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post as she reveals that he trains of love songs amid lockdown:

