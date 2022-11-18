Varun Dhawan reveals his co-stars are happy with their remuneration after Kriti Sanon reveals she charges less

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as they are all set for the release of their film Bhediya . Ever since the trailer of this film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see it on the big screen. Varun’s never-seen avatar is what is creating a lot of buzz. Well, apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and are currently having a blast in Dubai. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, the stars opened up about the remunerations and saying no to certain projects because of it.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were asked during an interview if they have not got a project after asking for too much money. The actress replied, “too much money is subjective.” She clarified that it is not that she did not get a film, but it was the other way around where she said no to a film because they were not willing to pay her what they felt was enough. She also added that if she loves a film enough that she cannot let go of it. Varun chimes in to say that this is for every actor and that if they love a film so much then the money is never going to be a problem.

Kriti Sanon further spoke that she has done many films for way less than what she charges now but she feels that there are times when one feels like they are not being valued enough or people are trying to arm-twist you then she said that one has to respect themselves. Varun then said, “Yes, then you have to take a stand… it happens at all stages, depends on whom you work with.” When Kriti said this happens more with women, Varun ‘fully agreed’ with her and said, “100 percent. I fully agree with her that it does happen with women, when it comes to remuneration, there is suddenly a problem. That’s occurred. But I know a lot of my female co-stars, who are now much happier with the way remunerations are being given out in films.” When Kriti responded by saying, “That’s also because they are standing up for themselves,” Varun said to her, “They started taking that stand way before you.”

Bhediya

Varun and Kriti’s Bhediya trailer was launched recently and it has got their fans quite excited. Even the songs have been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles. It is slated to release in theatres on November 25.

Varun will be next seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, has The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.