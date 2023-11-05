Varun Dhawan reveals his next Halloween costume with Salman Khan connection

Varun Dhawan is really active on social media, regularly keeping his fans in the loop about everything from movie updates to personal snapshots and random thoughts. In a recent post, Varun revealed the costume he plans to wear for the next Halloween, and it's inspired by Salman Khan's outfit from the song Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in the movie of the same name.

Varun Dhawan reveals his Halloween costume for the next year

Varun Dhawan's recent Instagram story got fans buzzing as he revealed his Halloween costume plans for the upcoming year. He posted a clip from Salman Khan's song Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega from the 2000 movie of the same name. In the clip, Salman is wearing a netted vest, giving a hint about Varun's Halloween costume inspiration. The movie also featured Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, with Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance.

As soon as Varun made this revelation, fan comments started pouring in. One user expressed, "A true fan of Bhaijaan," another commented, "Awesome look," and yet another mentioned, "Varun will rock that costume!"