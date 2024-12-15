Varun Dhawan reveals if Baby John co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh is remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri; 'A lot of the story angles are...'

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming, highly-awaited, Baby John. The anticipation for the Kalees’ directorial is skyrocketing. Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the action-entertainer is a Tamil film Theri’s remake. Recently, Varun clarified that it was just an ‘adaptation’ and not a ‘book-by-book remake.’

During a recent press event, Varun Dhawan addressed speculations around his upcoming film, Baby John being a remake of the Tamil hit Theri. The actor explained that there was a reason Atlee came to him with the film and noted the changes in the geography of the film. He admitted that Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri has been used as an adaptation and not a proper remake.

“Like you see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different. So, if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that's not what the film is. It's an adaptation. We're not running away from that, but it's more of an adaptation,” he said.

Varun further expressed his belief stating that the film offers a modern take on parenting and highlights issues of women’s safety in India. He emphasized that the film also incorporates a storyline – ‘a big case’ that has been inspired by real events and that his role has been changed from that point of view.

The Tamil-film, Theri led by Thalapathy Vijay was released in 2016 and directed by Atlee Kumar. It also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, and more in the pivotal roles.

Speaking of Baby John, the long-awaited action-entertainer led by Varun Dhawan also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. In addition to this, the film also promises special appearances by Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sanya Malhotra which has added a charm to its euphoric experience.

Apart from the trailer, Baby John’s songs Nain Matakka, Bandobast, and Pikley Pom have been receiving immense love from the fans.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

