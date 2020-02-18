Varun Dhawan REVEALS if he will play a character like Kabir Singh; Here’s what Coolie No 1 actor has to say

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1

If we talk about 2019, one of the finest performances of the year was that of in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh. While a certain section of the society liked the film, others objected film for its misogynistic tone, however, when was asked about if given an opportunity, he’d play a character like that of Kabir singh, the Coolie No 1 actor said that if given a chance, he’d like to play such a role.

When asked if he would like to play a character like Kabir Singh, Varun Dhawan said, “It's a different character why not, depends on the script and the director..” Well, we are sure that Varun Dhawan would do an amazing role because ever since his debut film, Varun Dhawan has proved that he is a versatile actor because as much as we loved him as the fun and loving Humpty of Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, he was equally convincing as the Raghu of Sriram Raghavan’s October.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite , and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Also, Varun will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama. I can't speak anything much about Sriram Raghavan's film because he is very secretive about the subject. I am very much excited to work with him and I don't know what to expect, except that there is going to be a lot of work prep that will go into that film".

