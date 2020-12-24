Varun Dhawan reveals to Kareena Kapoor Khan who's more filmy between him and ladylove Natasha Dalal; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among the popular couples whose photos instantly go viral. In a recent chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun shared his idea of date as well as who's filmy between him and Natasha.

Actor and his ladylove Natasha Dalal always manage to make heads turn whenever they step out together. Be it at any event or just casually in the city, Varun and Natasha leave fans in awe each time when they are spotted in the city and the two surely are head over heels in love. However, ever wondered who is more filmy between the two? Well, in a recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show, What Women Want, Varun spilled the beans about it while he was opening up about his style of dating.

During the initial segment of the show, Kareena asked Varun if he liked old school type of dating or the current generation's style of dating. To this, Varun said that wooing someone is amazing as it is fun and that initially, when he used to date, wooing used to happen. However, he added when it comes to him and Natasha, he is more 'filmy' than her. Sharing details about what happens when they both go on a drive, Varun revealed that he likes to play 90s songs while Natasha would want some English music.

Talking about it, Varun said, "I am, obviously, more filmy. If we're going for drives, I want to play Hindi songs and I would play 90s songs. And she's like what are you doing? I'm like cmon. She'll say, play Chainsmokers. And I'll be like ya ya we'll play." On this, Kareena added that it was good to have a mix of both. Further, talking about what he wants in a relationship from his partner, Varun said that he wants 'honesty' from his partner. He went on to say that he got a lot of honesty in his relationship with Natasha.

Take a look at the video chat:

Meanwhile, in the same chat with Kareena, Varun shared that Natasha rejected him 3-4 times before they got together. The couple has been with each other for a long time and their marriage rumours also keep coming in from time to time. On the work front, Varun is all set to be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

