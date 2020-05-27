Varun Dhawan reveals Kiara Advani 'hit him on his nose purposely' while rehearsing on Sun Saathiya; Watch

Varun Dhawan treated fans with a throwback dance cover video of his rehearsal with Kiara Advani on the song Sun Saathiya from ABCD 2.

Due to the extended lockdown announced till May 31st, everyone has got a chance to spend more time with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown. Recently, the Street Dancer 3D shared a throwback video of him and Kiara Advani.

In the video, Varun looks uber-cool donning an orange sweatshirt with blue coloured track pants. He has paired his look with red shoes and has tied a scarf on his forehead. On the other hand, Kiara looks gorgeous donning blue coloured tights with black coloured sports bra and a matching jacket tied on to her waist. The actress has tied up her hair like a pony. Kiara and Varun both look amazing as they groove on the song Sun Saathiya from ABCD 2. The original song featured Varun along with .

Kiara and Varun had collaborated on the song First Class in Kalank. The two have not worked as a couple in any movie but after seeing the video it will be interesting to see the two collaborate on a full-fledged movie. Don't you agree? Sharing a screenshot from the rehearsal video on his Instagram story, Varun wrote, "Check out our performance on Sun Sathiyaan. @kiaraaliaadvani hit me on my nose purposely. It was intense."

Check out Varun Dhawan's post and the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal.

