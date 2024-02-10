Varun Dhawan reveals one thing that wife Natasha Dalal wants him to eat more; see PIC

Varun Dhawan started out his career back in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. After that, the actor starred in several successful and acclaimed films, and is one of the most established names in the industry. Apart from that, he is also a loyal husband as was evident in his recent social media share. Giving an update on his diet to his Instagram followers, Varun shared a picture of what his wife Natasha Dalal wants him to eat more.

Varun Dhawan has to eat more veggies

Today, on February 10th, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of his plate which was filled with green vegetables. Besides that, there was also a plate of parathas. The Bawaal actor noted in the caption that his wife Natasha Dalal wants him to eat more vegetables. He wrote: "My wife wants me to eat more veggies (broccoli emoji)"

Check out his story!

Varun Dhawan shoots for Stree 2

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Varun shot with Shraddha Kapoor for Stree 2. In the horror comedy film, Varun will be reprising his role as Bhediya. He is also set to do Bhediya 2 which will take off from Stree 2's storyline. Both these films are a part of the same universe created by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan.

Workwise, Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The film was released on OTT and met with mixed responses. Apart from Bhediya 2, he will be next seen in the action thriller Baby John. The film is backed by Atlee and directed by Kalees and it also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is slated to release in May this year. Varun recently dropped its poster featuring him in a beast mode. The poster was well-received and has generated a lot of hype around the film. Varun is also doing a web series called Citadel which is a remake of Priyanka Chopra's namesake series.

