Varun Dhawan reveals the reason for his low key wedding with Natasha Dalal: I wanted everyone to be safe

broke millions of hearts when he had tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal earlier this year. It was an intimate affair at Alibaug and the wedding festivities was attended by close friends and family. And while it’s been over six months since the Student of The Year actor tied the knot, Varun has now opened up on his decision to have a low-key wedding, unlike the usual big fat Bollywood weddings.

Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, Varun said, he took the decision in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and wanted everyone to be safe. “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low-key,” the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was quoted saying. He also asserted that while he likes to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life, he decided to make his D-Day an intimate affair.

Varun said, “That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that. We’ll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that”.

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front, Varun is all set to explore the horror genre with his upcoming movie Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie will release on April 14 next year.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan drops UNSEEN mushy pic with wife Natasha on Women's Day: Pens empowering note on Women’s safety