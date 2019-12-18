Varun Dhawan reveals Shraddha Kapoor was upset on not being offered Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan said, "Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film."

The trailer of Street Dancer 3D co-starring and in lead roles released today, and well, the fans have definitely received it well. At the trailer launch event today, the cast got talking about how the movie was almost going to be shelved, , and many other things for that matter. And at the event, Varun also spoke about Shraddha being upset when she wasn't offered the movie in the first place.

Varun went on to reveal how Shraddha was upset and in fact, also told him about it when they met. He said, “Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny."

Shraddha was also a part of ABCD 2, and this will be the second time when the trio of Remo Dsouza, Varun, and Shraddha will be coming together. Remo also spoke about Katrina's exit from the movie, and said, "It wasn’t that she (Katrina) backed out. She had date issues, she had to shoot for Bharat which is why she couldn’t shoot with us. We were a bit tense then." He also said, “We keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us. But at one point, we did think now what to do."

