Varun Dhawan reveals THIS song of Justin Bieber is on TOP of his playlist; Find Out

The Bollywood actor who marked his debut in the film industry with the blockbuster hit Student of the Year, revealed that the song called Yummy by Justin Bieber is on top of his playlist. The fans and followers of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor got very excited when they heard this news. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star is currently gearing up for his film titled Street Dancer 3D. This film will also feature the Saaho actress , Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in key roles.

The Badlapur star Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he does the promotions of the film in every way possible. The Judwaa 2 star started a little question and answer session with his fans and followers on social media and the Bollywoood actor was sincerely replying to his fans who had many things to ask their favourite star. One of Varun Dhawan's followers asked the star about his top three songs and the Sui Dhaaga actor replied stating that the song Yummy by Justin Bieber tops his playlist all the way.

Previously, Varun Dhawan was seen in the multi starrer Kalank. The film could not perform well at the box office, but Varun Dhawan got some very positive reviews for his character. The fans and film audience are now looking forward to see the much-awaited film called Street Dancer 3D where the very handsome star Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space with the gorgeous actress Shraddha Kapoor.

