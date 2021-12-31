Varun Dhawan REVEALS struggles he faced in the last few days of 2021; Wishes fans a 'safe' New Year 2022

2021 had its fair share of ups and downs. While we are grateful that the year is ending, we just hope that the next year brings everyone abundance and happiness. A lot of Bollywood celebs took to their Insta to wish their fans and audience a happy and prosperous New Year ahead. However, Varun Dhawan wished his fans in his unique way. The 'Student of The Year' actor revealed the pain and struggle he had to endure in the last few days of 2021 and ended his message on a hopeful note, bidding goodbye to this rollercoaster of a year.

Varun uploaded a clip of him boxing in his gym wear with great passion. However, what really caught our attention was the thoughtful message that he penned down along with the post. He opened up about the health issues he faced during the last few days. Fortunately, he also revealed that he tested negative for Covid-19 today and thus, he went ahead to work out to unload and enjoy the feeling of being alive. He wrote, "Well the last few days have been traumatic. Iv been sick had a runny nose, itchy throat and all the other stress we get now days when we fall ill. I’m negative I just got the result, so I had to just go unload on this bag no form nothing just pure adrenaline that made me feel alive. Be safe guys 2021 bye 2022 hi." Yup, bye bye 2021, hello 2022 - we hold great expectations from you!

