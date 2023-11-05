Varun Dhawan reveals Sunday 'cheat meals' as flaunts his abs; Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS

Varun Dhawan is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry. Even though he loves to exercise, Sunday is for relaxation, and when it is India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 going on, the diet chart becomes a little cheated. The actor who is enjoying the Sunday cheat meanwhile watching the match taking place in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, on November 5, shared a picture of himself flaunting his abs.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts as Varun Dhawan reveals his cheat meal

A while ago, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and posted a couple of pictures of him showing his abs. In the pictures, the actor can be seen holding a burger. He captioned the post, "Sunday= cheat meals A lot of hardwork went into earning this burger. Match dekho burger khaoo."

Reacting to Dhawan's post, Tamannaah Bhatia commented, "That was me yesterday (dancing emojis) burger waali khushiiiii." Take a look:

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for VD18. He is joined by Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as the film's leading ladies. The film is presented by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, and co-produced by his wife Priya Atlee, and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. It's directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees and co-written by Atlee and Sumit Arora, known for his impactful dialogues in Jawan.

The actor is also getting ready for a comedy project under the direction of his father, David Dhawan. The project is currently in the scripting phase and is expected to kick off early next year.

