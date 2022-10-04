Varun Dhawan reveals watching Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra on the 'first day': It's a big-screen watch

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying a terrific run at the box office. It was released in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The highly-anticipated film served as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

Brahmastra has been receiving good reviews from the audience as well as critics. Now, Varun Dhawan reviewed Alia and Ranbir starrer and called it a ' big-screen watch.' He told Bollywood Hungama: “I saw Brahmastra when it released on the first day. I think it is a big-screen watch. I had a great time watching it – just with the audience and the energy you feel is great. It was good just doing that.” Further, he said that he has seen a couple of films in the theatres like Laal Singh Chaddha, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Sooryavanshi. Varun, who made a debut with Student Of The Year also said he wears masks in order to quietly enjoy the movie experience in the cinema halls.