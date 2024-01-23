Varun Dhawan reviews Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankar’s 12th Fail, Says ‘kya baat hai yaar’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has definitely become one of the most discussed films from last year. Starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, and more, it tells the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Not only has the movie deeply touched the fans, but it has also received accolades from the Bollywood industry. Numerous celebrities have showered praises on the film, and the latest addition to this list is none other than Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan praises 12th Fail

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a poster of 12th Fail. The poster features the lead cast Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, and Anshumaan Pushkar. The story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma seems to have touched the heart of the Bawaal actor so much that he wrote, “This film has to be one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a long long time thank you for this. @medhashankar @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @vikrantmassey Kya baat hai yaar” with a clap emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal praised 12th Fail in the past

Well, this is not the first time that a big name has lauded the Vikrant Massey starrer. Before Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt too had praised the film. Presenting the film's poster, Alia started off her message, declaring, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!!” (red heart emojis). @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!”

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal too had praised the film a couple of days back. He wrote, “Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gya (Cried a lot, but I'm happy). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! @vidhuvinodchoprafilms I tip my hat off to you Sir". He further praised Massey's acting and wrote: "jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (need to meet you soon and give you a hug) Such an inspiring performance."

