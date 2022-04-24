Varun Dhawan rings in 35th birthday on Bawaal sets: Feels great to be up at 5:30 & reporting to Nitesh Tiwari.

Varun Dhawan turns 35 today and the actor is spending his milestone birthday doing what he loves the most - acting. The actor is currently on the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The shoot recently began and Varun Dhawan couldn't have been more excited. Taking to Instagram, on the morning of his birthday, the actor shared a photo from his vanity van which was decorated with blue and gold balloons.

Striking a pose in a crisp, white linen shirt, Varun wrote about how he spent his last two birthdays at home and is rather excited to be on set for this one. The actor said, "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feel great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."

