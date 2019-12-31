Varun Dhawan rings New Year with girlfriend Natasha Dalal; Sends wishes to fans with a lot of snow and love

As we are gearing up for New Year 2020, Varun Dhawan sends his best wishes with an adorable picture with lady love Natasha Dalal.

The New Year is approaching soon and the entire world is busy with their celebration in welcoming 2020. Be it an aam aadmi or a celebrity, everyone is eager to ring the New Year with a bang. Interestingly, it also that time of the year when celebs send their best wishes to their fans. Recently, Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun also send his early New Year wishes to his fans and shared a glimpse of his love filled celebration with lady love Natasha Dalal.

For the uninitiated, the lovebirds are ringing their New Year in Switzerland. Varun shared a beautiful picture of himself with his lady from the snow decked Swiss Alps wherein the couple was seen basking in the Alpine sun together. The snowy background was certainly adding charm to Varun and Natasha’s picture. In the caption, the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor send his wishes to his fans for the New Year which was all about snow and love. “Let there be snow. wishing everyone out there a very happy new year 2020,” he wrote.

Take a look at and Natasha Dalal’s New Year celebration:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Street Dancer 3D. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the movie will also feature , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in the lead. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020, and will witness the box office clash with starrer Panga.

