Varun Dhawan rocks red pants, poses with a victory sign for the paps; PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular new gen stars of Bollywood currently. The actor is loved by his fans and paps. He is also quite active on social media and keeps sharing his pictures and videos on Instagram. Paps never miss a chance to click him whenever the actor steps out of the house. Today too was one such day when Varun stepped out of his house and was papped. His red pants and the way he greeted the paps warmly caught everyone’s attention.