Varun Dhawan rooting for India is the perfect slogan for all of us to fight against COVID 19; Watch video

, who made his debut in the year 2012 in Student Of The Year has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, October, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Dishoom, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, Kalank and more. The actor gained name and fame with his very first film and has a huge fan following not only in India but all over the world. His recently released film was Street Dancer 3D also starring , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva.

Recently, we came across a BTS video of Varun from the film which was uploaded by a fan. In the video, we can see the Badlapur actor donning India's jersey and shouting "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega India Jeetega". The actor looks at a lady who is standing beside him while he says "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai". The lady repeats "Jai" after Varun says it and then the actor looks into the camera and says "Sab bolte hai (everyone says it)". Varun's dialogue from this BTS video is the perfect slogan for all of us to say to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the uninitiated, directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under the banners T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment. The movie released on 24 January 2020, explores a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

