Varun Dhawan roped in for Kesari director Anurag Singh’s next project? DEETS INSIDE

Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, has reportedly been roped in for director Anurag Singh’s next.

When filmmaker Shashank Khaitan announced the shelving of starrer Mr Lele a couple of days ago, the actor’s fans were quite disappointed with the development. After all, who would want to miss a chance to watch this Bollywood heartthrob hitting the silver screen with his quirky acting skills and cute looks? But looks like Varun’s fan army can take a sigh of relief now as according to media reports, the Street Dancer 3D has been roped in for Kesari director Anurag Singh’s upcoming project.

As per a report published in Filmfare, Varun will soon be collaborating with Singh for a movie which is said to be an action thriller. The report further suggested that while Singh along with the makers are yet to finalise the remaining cast of the yet to be titled project, the Sui Dhaga: Made in India actor has given the project a nod. If the media reports turned out to be true, this action thriller will mark Varun’s first collaboration with Anurag Singh who has won a lot of appreciation for his last Bollywood outing Kesari.

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the release of the much talked about Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release Coolie No 1. While Varun will be stepping into Govinda’s shoes for the remake, Sara will be essaying Karisma’s role. In fact, the duo will also be recreating the popular track Husn Hai Suhana for the movie. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Filmfare

