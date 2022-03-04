Varun Dhawan’s all-blue attire will charm you as he steps out post salon session; PHOTOS
Varun Dhawan is one of the topmost actors of Bollywood currently. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and he has a lot of exciting projects lined up in the coming year. Well, it is always a visual treat for his fans when he gets papped stepping out of the house and today was one such day when Varun was clicked by the shutterbugs as he was seen exiting a salon post his salon session in the city today.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
