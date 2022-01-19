Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan consoles driver Manoj’s family at Lilavati hospital; PICS

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj passed away yesterday, January 18. It was reported that the actor was shooting in Mehboob studios and Manoj was with him when he experienced heart pain. VD rushed him to Lilavati hospital and it was there that the doctors revealed that he suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last. The actor was clicked at the hospital last evening and now pictures of his brother Rohit Dhawan trying to console Manoj’s family have come out.

In the pictures, we can see Rohit Dhawan heading towards the car from which Manoj’s family seems to have arrived. Rohit can be seen hugging a boy from Manoj’s family and can also be seen consoling a girl from his family. They appear to be Manoj’s children. Today morning Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional note along with a throwback video to mourn the loss of Manoj who had been working with the Dhawan’s for a long time.

Take a look:

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan penned an emotional note for the man who has always had his back and wrote that he spent close to 26 years with him. Sharing a video clip from his wax statue inauguration event where Varun called Manoj on stage, the actor wrote, "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada."

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late