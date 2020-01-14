Varun Dhawan’s cute pic with two little furry friends prompts Anushka Sharma to troll him in a hilarious way

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a cute picture as he posed with two dogs. The Street Dancer 3D star got trolled by his buddy Anushka Sharma in an epic way. Check it out.

Over the past few days, has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D with . Often for the same, Varun is seen stepping out in style and his cool looks leave fans in awe of the Badlapur star. However, recently, Varun got joined by very special two furry friends during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D and he took to social media to share the photo with his new cute dog friends which prompted to troll him in a funny way.

Varun took to Instagram to share a photo in which he is seen sporting a white tee with a black leather jacket and ripped denim shorts. Along with this, Varun is seen sporting sunnies. As the Street Dancer 3D star posed, he got joined by two cute dogs. Varun is seen petting the doggos as well as playing with them on the photo. However, Anushka had a hilarious take on Varun’s ripped shorts and the dogs. Anushka asked Varun if the dogs were responsible for his tattered denim jeans.

Anushka wrote, “Are these doggos guilty of biting off your jeans ?” Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor also commented on the photo and asked Varun how does he expect her to react to the picture. Rhea wrote, “How would you have me react @varundvn.” While we wait for Varun to respond to the two ladies, fans are loving the banter between Varun and Anushka on social media.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Varun is currently busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. The film stars Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat. Shot in London, Dubai, Amritsar and Mumbai, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

