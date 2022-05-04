Varun Dhawan’s filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Dhawan blessed with Baby No. 2

Varun Dhawan and his family have a big reason to celebrate today. After all, his brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Dhawan have welcomed their second child today. The filmmaker, who is married to Jaanvi for over a decade, has become a proud father of a baby boy. To note, the couple also has a daughter together who is the apple of everyone’s eye in the family. It is reported that Jaanvi gave birth to her son in Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital.