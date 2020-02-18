Varun Dhawan’s fun shoot ‘on top of the world’ with Sara Ali Khan makes us excited for Coolie No 1; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are in Goa to shoot a romantic song for Coolie No 1. Varun shared a glimpse from the location of the shoot with Sara and we are excited to see the two together. Check it out.

A film that has fans excited is the reboot version of Coolie No 1 that stars and Sara Ali Khan. The original film from 1995 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor but the new one will bring together Varun and Sara. recently, after having completed a significant portion of the shoot, Sara and Varun headed to Goa for a romantic song shoot. Amidst the buzz about Coolie No 1, a day back, Sara shared photos from Goa and left the internet drooling.

On Tuesday morning, Varun shared a glimpse from the location shoot of the song and Sara was seen alongside him. In the video, the Coolie No 1 actor can be seen looking excited to shoot with Sara in Goa. With the backdrop of the beach, Sara and Varun seemed to be all set to shoot the romantic sequence for Coolie No 1. Dhawan can be seen clad in a white vest with blue shorts while Sara is seen sporting a chic look with her makeup on point.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan enjoys the sunset by the seaside as she poses for the camera; See PHOTOS)

Varun can be seen saying, “We’re shooting pretty much on top of the world...And..” At this point Sara cut in and said, “Hi.” The two seemed to be sitting on an elevated place with the backdrop of the beach in Goa.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, in Coolie No 1 remake, Varun and Sara have recreated the iconic song Husn Hai Suhana that had originally featured Govinda and Karisma. Coolie No 1 remake also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The shoot had begun last year in August in Bangkok. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More