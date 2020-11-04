Varun Dhawan’s lady love Natasha Dalal celebrates first Karwa Chauth with her to be sasu maa Karuna; See pic

Varun Dhawan has been in a relationship with Natasha Dalal even before he made his debut in Bollywood.

Karwa Chauth is here and it is the time when the star wives are seen gathering to celebrate this special festival of love. Just like every year, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor has hosted the Karwa Chauth party which was attended by several celeb wives of the tinselvile. The list of ladies attending Sunita’s party were Kundra, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey etc. along with ’s mother Karuna Dhawan and Jaanvi Dhawan and film producer Krishika Lulla.

Interestingly, amid this, Varun’s lady love Natasha Dalal grabbed the eyeballs as she also observed the Karwa Chauth fast. Apparently, this was her first Karwa Chauth fast for the Student of The Year actor and she was seen celebrating it with her would be mother in law Karuna. In the pic, Natasha was seen dressed in a stunning red saree with golden border and she had completed her look with red and golden bangles and open hair locks. She was seen posing with other ladies at Sunita Kapoor’s house during the Karwa Chauth party.

Take a look at Natasha Dalal’s first Karwa Chauth celebration pic:

For the uninitiated, Varun and Natasha have been dating each other for quite a long time and have been going strong together. In fact, the lovebirds have been rumoured to be tying the knot soon and the speculations about their wedding date and venue have been rife. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement about their D-Day. And now, with Natasha observing her firs Karwa Chauth, the rumours of their wedding are expected to get intense.

