Varun Dhawan’s midnight workout session is all the motivation you need to sweat it out at home amid quarantine

Today, Varun Dhawan took to social media to post a video wherein the actor is seen indulging in a midnight workout session at home.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, with states being under complete lockdown, aam-junta and celebs, alike, are staying indoors and in self-quarantine. While has been washing utensils and working out on her terrace, and have been feasting on some chocolates and has been playing board game with sister Shaheen Bhatt, and today, we got our hands on a video wherein we can see Coolie No 1 actor working out in his home.

Well, in times of quarantine, social media is the only platform which allows us to know as to what is happening in everyone’s life, and last night, Varun Dhawan posted a video on social media wherein he was seen working out and indulging in a boxing session. Wearing casual shorts and tee, Varun was seen listening to Akon music while boxing and doing some weight-lifting. Well, prior to this, since all of us are in self-quarantine, Varun was seen whipping up an omelette as he took to cooking.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and next, the actor will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and when Varun was asked about the trailer release of the film, the actor had said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he cannot assure as to when will the trailer release. Also, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s War and although the poster of Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele was dropped online, however, due to date issues, the film has been called off.

Check out Varun Dhawan's midnight workout video here:

