Varun Dhawan’s quarantine has him whip up a cup of coffee and we wonder if it’s for ladylove Natasha; PIC

celebrated his mother’s birthday yesterday as the actor took to Instagram to give us a sneak-peek into his mom’s quarantine birthday celebrations as they cut a cake at midnight. Later, Varun Dhawan shared an unseen photo with mom and brother Rohit Dhawan as he penned a heartwarming note for his mom and the note read, “Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know.. From making furniture, being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one…”

And later, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram while he was in the kitchen making a cup of coffee as in the said video, we can see Varun Dhawan pouring coffee in his mug and later, he was heard telling his fans that during monsoon and covid, it is recommended to have a cup of coffee everyday as it is good for the body. Well, we wonder if Varun made this coffee for himself or for ladylove Natasha Dalal. That said, recently, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a picture from his film Coolie No 1 but the actor tweaked the photo as in the photo, Varun’s character was seen wearing a mask and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “#coolieno1 हम आएंगे हसाने... ये वादा रहा…” Well, this tweaked poster comes in the wake of the pandemic as the nation is undergoing Unlock 1 phase. By way of the poster, Varun and his team wanted to stress on the importance of wearing a mask and also maintain social distancing.

Talking about Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film is a remake of David Dhawan’s 90s film by the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and earlier, the film was expected release in May , 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the film’s release was postponed.

