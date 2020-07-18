Varun Dhawan’s quarantine workout involves virtual yoga sesh with trainer and fans love his dedication

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and next, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1.

is a fitness enthusiast, and while prior to the lockdown, he was papped outside the gym, and since all gyms are shut due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Varun Dhawan has been religiously working out at home. Knowing Varun’s love for social media, and of course, his fans, this Coolie No 1 actor makes sure to update his Instafam with his latest photos and workout videos, and besides doing cardio and functional training, Varun has also started practicing yoga. That’s right! Since the past few days, Varun Dhawan has been sharing sneak-peek of his quarantine virtual yoga session with his trainer, and from trying different yoga asanas, VD has been doing it all.

And today, Varun Dhawan brightened up the day when he shared a photo doing yoga. In the photo, Varun is seen wearing an organ ganji and shorts and he is seen doing a yoha asana which has him put one hand on the floor and stretch the other hand in the air. Well, all we can do is thank Varun Dhawan for inspiring us and his million fans with his workout photos and videos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and next, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1.

Although fans were anticipating that the makers of the film will release the film digitally, however, reports suggest that the David Dhawan is keen to release the film in a theatre and reportedly, Coolie No 1 will get a theatrical release on the New Year. As per reports, the makers had several meetings over the past few weeks over the film’s release and everyone unanimously felt that David Dhawan's 45th venture should hit the big screen.

