Varun Dhawan’s reply on being pitted against Ranveer Singh for donning a skirt on magazine cover is hilarious

Varun Dhawan recently stunned on the cover of a magazine. However, his skirt look was compared by netizens to Ranveer Singh’s similar avatar. Here’s Street Dancer 3D actor’s hilarious response. Check it out.

In Bollywood, if there is one star who has established himself as the king of out-of-the-box looks, it is . From donning skirts to monochrome pantsuits, Ranveer always manages to grab eyeballs with his unique choice of clothes. However, this time, it seems took some cues from Ranveer and stunned on the cover of a magazine in a skirt. Recently, Varun graced the cover of a magazine in a grey pullover with a matching pants and a pleated skirt on top.

While everyone loved Varun’s off-beat look, fans compared his look with Ranveer’s skirt clad avatar. The Coolie No 1 star had a funny take on it and his reply to the meme is winning the internet. Varun took to his Instagram to share a meme that compared him and Ranveer. In the photo, we can also see David Dhawan’s photo being morphed onto the face of a character who played Farhan aka R Madhavan’s father from 3 Idiots. Varun was in splits over the fact that netizens showcased his father in this avatar in the photo.

In the picture, first Ranveer and Varun are shown hugging it out and in the next part, Varun’s cover is showcased. In the next part of the collage, we get to see the scene from 3 idiots in which Farhan’s father urges Rancho to stay away from his son. In this case, David Dhawan’s face was put on the father’s character and Varun’s face was put on R Madhavan. Ranveer’s face was morphed onto Aamir’s character to convey that David Dhawan was asking Ranveer to stay away from Varun.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, often Ranveer and Varun have rooted for each other and they share a great rapport. Varun had even shared on his Instagram live that he and Ranveer have been friends from days before they started acting. While fans wait for Ranveer’s response to the meme, it seems that Varun surely was impressed with the editing of the same. On the work front, Varun is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D. The film will release on January 24, 2020.

