Varun Dhawan’s reveals his pet Joey wakes them up & asks fans ‘What time does your baby wake up’?

Varun Dhawan is one actor who never fails to make his fans and followers smile with the pictures and videos that he posts on social media. If you follow him, you would know that he is a pet owner and he often shares videos and pictures of cute moments with Joey. Well, today too the actor posted a cute picture of him and Joey. The actor can be seen making a goofy face in the selfie that he posted and we bet you cannot take your eyes off these cuties.

In the picture, we can see Varun Dhawan making a cute expression as he poses with an even cuter Joey. Varun can be seen wearing a white tee over blue denim and can be seen sitting down on his knees to match his height with Joey. The actor rests his face on Joey’s face and they look too cute to handle. Sharing this adorable picture VD wrote, “GOOD MORNING = bow bow Btw Joey wakes us up at 730. What time does your baby wake up?

Take a look:





Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects lined up for his fans. Varun's upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24 this year. He is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.

