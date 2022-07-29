Varun Dhawan’s ‘summer of Bawaal’ along with Janhvi Kapoor is all about posing, eating & having fun; PICS

Varun Dhawan has been busy shooting for his upcoming movie Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in Poland for the past couple of weeks. The actors have been sharing amazing pictures of them from the sets and they are proof of the fun they have been having shooting the film. Well, yesterday Janhvi shared a couple of BTS pics and wrote a long note for her co-star and the director of the film as she wrapped up the film and now the Judwaa 2 actor has shared a couple of pictures giving us all a glimpse of his European days.

In the first picture that Varun Dhawan shared, we can see him leaning from the train and holding the hands of a cute little girl. The next picture is of him looking dapper and posing amidst a beautiful background. Then comes a sunkissed selfie of him along with Janhvi Kapoor. We can also see him posing with European pooches and his food. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “Summer of #Bawaal In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs part 1.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post:

Meanwhile, yesterday in her long note, talking about her co-star Varun Dhawan, Janhvi wrote, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality!”

Meanwhile, talking about Varun Dhawan’s work front, he has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty and one of them is Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan takes on 'atrangi ilzaams' as the first celebrity guest on Case Toh Banta Hai​