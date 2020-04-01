Varun Dhawan’s THROWBACK photo with mom before his Bollywood debut proves he was a born star; See PHOTO

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1

As we speak, the novel Coronavirus pandemic has affected over 1000 people in India and claimed 24 lives and in order to deal with the crisis, PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. In compliance with the lockdown, everyone is staying indoors and enjoying their quarantine period. Since just like all of us, B-town celebs, too, are staying indoors, we aren’t treated to their airport, gym or promotions photos, and therefore, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of with his mother from the premier of ’s Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).

In the photo, Varun Dhawan is seen sporting long hair and is seen wearing a T-shirt with jeans while standing with his mother. Well, this photo is way before Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with ’s Student of the year co-starring and . Now in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, in order to help the people of India and fight the Coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi announced the PM-CARES fund on March 28 and urged people to make their contributions.

And besides , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town celebs, Coolie No 1 actor Varun Dhawan, too, pledged to contribute a sum of Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Taking to Twitter, Varun Dhawan made the announcement as he wrote, “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain….” Also, Varun Dhawan composed a rap on the 21-day lockdown and shared the video on Instagram as he wrote in the caption, "#LOCKDOWN #vararaps. Stay indoors stay safe. Thank you @tanishk_bagchi. @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy."

Check out Varun Dhawan's throwback photo with his mother here:

