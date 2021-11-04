Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal has a cute reaction to paps calling her 'bhabhiji' & it is unmissable

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021
   
Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal has a cute reaction to paps calling her 'bhabhiji' & it is unmissable
Varun Dhawan broke a million hearts when he had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal early this year. And while the couple is enjoying every bit of their married life at the moment, it is a treat to watch them in one frame. Interestingly, Varun and Natasha are celebrating their first Diwali today post their wedding and the couple was papped in the city amid the celebrations. While their mushy chemistry once again won hearts, Natasha’s cute reaction to shutterbugs as they called her Bhabhi stole the show.

It all happened after Varun and Natasha were papped in the city today. While Varun looked dapper in his white kurtya pyjama, Natasha was a sight to behold in her yellow sharara with golden embroidery. As they were seen posing for the shutterbugs, the paps were heard addressing her as ‘bhabhi’ and even extended her Diwali wishes to her. To this, Natasha started laughter and was seen mouth ‘bhabhiji’ while looking at Varun. Soon the actor replied, “Toh aur kya (What else then)?”, to which she said, “Nahi, acha hai”.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s video: 

For the uninitiated, Varun and Natasha had tied the knot in a low key wedding early this year. Talking about it, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress said, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low-key”.

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : there marraige will break soon
REPLY 0 3 hours ago

