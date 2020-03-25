Varun Dhawan on Sara Ali Khan: She has got the restless energy in her which needs to be controlled

During a recent Instagram Live, Varun Dhawan opened up on sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan

and Sara Ali Khan are all set to unite for the first time on screen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, and while the shooting of the film has wrapped up, fans are already counting days to the films’ release. However, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, it is difficult to say if the film will release as planned, however, during a recent Instagram Live session, when Varun Dhawan was asked about Sara Ali Khan, the Kalank actor was all praises for Sara Ali Khan, and lauded her for being hardworking.



During his live interaction with fans on Instagram, Varun Dhawan had said, “My experience of working with Sara was interesting. Sara jo hai woh buhut different kisam ki insaan hai. She is a very young girl but very very hardworking. She wants to give the best and achieve the best. She has got the restless energy in her which needs to be controlled, which we have worked on, otherwise she is a great person, great human being, very fun.”

While the shooting of Coolie No 1 kick-started in Bangkok, later, the cast and crew shot extensively in Mumbai before heading to Goa to wrap up the film. Post the wrap up, Varun Dhawan shared a candid click with Sara Ali Khan and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “t’s a wrap @saraalikhan95 Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri sara . Tu ladki hain ek number #coolieno1…”

Check out Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's still from Coolie No 1:

